Gardens of Earthly Delights: 23rd Edition

Cranbrook’s 23rd Open Garden Day, Saturday, July 13

For the 23rd year, the Cranbrook Garden Club is hosting a tour of six of Cranbrook’s distinctive gardens — and one garden on Simms Road — at the lush beginning of summer, in all their full-blooming glory.

The labour and love of the gardeners will be on full display Saturday, July 13, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Tickets are $10, available at Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet, and Huckleberry Books on 9th Avenue.

A map to the seven gardens is included with the ticket.

• On 2A Street South, the “Ro-Aker Garden” of Dean and Angel Romano and Shannon and Malachi Baker aims to create separate garden rooms while maintaining a “food forest” theme throughout.

“We are striving to produce a sense of harmony and fusion with plantings of veggies, flowers trees and shrubs alongside entertaining spaces with the sound of falling water in the background,” the Ro-Akers write.

• The lawns, garden locales and plant choices of the Trudy and Brian Clifford’s place on 16th Street South have been dictated by the dozen fir trees that surround their 40-year-old-home. These trees allow ferns, hostas, astilbes and lilies-of-the-valley to grace the rock/fountain arrangments. Minimum sun allows some vegetables, strawberries, rhubarb to share this yard. “It all equates to a peaceful shaded space to enjoy an hour of tranquility,” the Cliffords write.

• The vision for Rosemary and Rick Nelson’s garden on 11th Street South comes from a watercolour painting of an English country garden from Rosemary’s grandfather. Creating this on their sloped lot involved terracing, making soil, removing some trees and building fence so plants could flourish. “It has been hard work, but we have the start of the country garden I had envisioned,” Rosemary writes.

• Anita and Kareen Peters’ garden on 6th Street South started as a bare lot in 1995 and has matured and changed over the years. 2019 marks the mother-daughter team’s garden’s third time in the Garden Tour, and features a large fish pond with water lilies and waterfall and a rugosa rose hedge on two sides of the corner lot.

• The front of Rick Ferrier and Corinne Holden’s house on Oak Drive South features a stream from the house to the road with an underground reservoir. Basalt rocks direct the flow and wood inserts create cascading rapids. There are two separate intriguing entrances to the backyard, with a large swimming garden populated by Koi. The luxuriant flora is mostly Sone 3 variety, but the garden experiments with Zone 4 and 5 plants as well.

• Water features also figure prominently in Frank and Kathy Fiorentino’s garden on 22nd Avenue South, which was installed to pull in an “awkward” corner of the yard. The water feature, surrounded by greenery, provides sound and relaxation to those out on the sun deck.

• Up on the mountainside off Simms Road (off Wycliffe Road), Judy and Roger Chapman have created an informal, low-maintenance perennial space. Natural vegetation makes up most of the property, while rock beds, gravel paths and mulch gardens surround the house. Hints of whimsy throughout the property add fun and character.

Also included on Saturday is the Garden Club’s Plant and Craft Sale at 224-14th Avenue North for great bargains from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Previous story
The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 30–July 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Normand Thibault wins Yamaha side-by-side in Hospice Society raffle

Normand Thibault is the winner of a Yamaha Wolverine X2 side-by-side and… Continue reading

Theft/carjacking of multiple vehicles leads to RCMP pursuit, three in custody

Cst. Debra Katerenchuk Media Relations Officer, Elk Valley RCMP Three people have… Continue reading

Rotary Club looks to recruit more women, younger members

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is hoping to grow their ranks and has… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

The delusional, destructive cult of Brexit

Gwynne Dyer Oscar Wilde described fox-hunting as “the unspeakable in pursuit of… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who… Continue reading

The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

A year ago, I wrote an article on Baby’s Breath, and why… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Big Bright Jupiter

Gary Boyle On any clear night, look to the southern portion of… Continue reading

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Whats on in July at Cranbrook Arts

The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is… Continue reading

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Most Read