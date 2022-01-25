Foundry East Kootenay gets fundraising boost from Cranbrook Dodge

The Foundry East Kootenay project is getting another fundraising boost, this time from Cranbrook Dodge, which recently donated $21,000 to the cause.

It is Cranbrook Dodge’s second donation to the Foundry East Kootenay project, previously committing $10,000 a year ago.

“We are so thankful that we have Cranbrook Dodge as a funding partner,” Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. “Steve and his team go above and beyond to help out with many of the projects that we have on the go. They continue to step up every year and donate. Cranbrook Dodge is always there for their community.”

Steve Mercandelli, General Manager at Cranbrook Dodge, said it is important to invest in community well-being.

“When we heard about Foundry coming to the community we had to jump on board. I think we all know someone that could have benefited from this amazing organization, and now, more than ever, the youth in our community need a safe place they can go to get help without having to jump through hurdles,” Mercandelli said.

“We believe that during times like we are experiencing, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community and ensure the doors open. We believe that Foundry will be a great asset in providing the mental health support that our youth need right now. The sales team has a vested interest in this goal, a goal that was set at the beginning of 2021.

“Thanks to you and the community’s tremendous support, it is happening. Without local support, and our great team here, this could not have been achieved.”

Fundraising for Foundry East Kootenay part of a campaign led by the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Foundry East Kootenay will be a walk in wellness centre for all youth ages 12-24 focusing on mental health, substance use, primary care and a wide array of other services.

Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family Services will serve as the lead agency once the facility is built

To find out more or to donate to the East Kootenay please visit ekfh.ca/foundry-east- kootenay/ or call 250-489-6481