Penticton RCMP have found the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

RCMP have located the owner of the headstone that was found on Jan. 14.

The headstone, which read “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”, belongs to a local funeral home.

READ MORE: Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

According to a release sent out on Feb. 4, the stone is a sample product, and not an actual toddler’s headstone.

The headstone was stolen from the funeral home.

The RCMP did not release the name of the funeral home where the headstone came from.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley Cranbrook Robbie Burns Night
Next story
Cranbrook Rotary Club to debut ‘Heart of the Community’ gala event

Just Posted

Chernove captures trio of silvers at track world championship

Tristan Chernove captured a trio of silver medals at the 2020 UCI… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP seize drugs and weapons

The Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit took a significant amount of drugs… Continue reading

Cranbrook Rotary Club to debut ‘Heart of the Community’ gala event

New event to raise money for local Rotary projects and initiatives in the area

Curling Club president reflects on championships

That’s a wrap on the 2020 BC Curling Championships, with Team Cotter… Continue reading

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Gare Joyce charts the phenomenal career of Sidney Crosby, as… Continue reading

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read