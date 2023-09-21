FortisBC awards Kootenay Livestock Association $15,000

Farmers like Rob Woods at Hansen Dairy in Creston demonstrate food production to students as part of the Kootenay Livestock Association’s Agriculture in the Classroom program.

Fortis BC is supporting three B.C. non-profits with $15,000 awards, one of them being the Kootenay Livestock Association.

FortisBC specifically wanted to assist non-profits that work with children and vulnerable people. They accept nominations from local leaders for organizations that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

The Kootenay Livestock Association was nominated by Rob Gay and Susan Clovechok, electoral area directors for the Regional District of East Kootenay, specifically for their Agriculture in the Classroom Program, which offers learning opportunities for elementary students about the many aspects of agriculture in the Kootenays including growing, raising and importing food, noxious weeds and range issues.

“It’s vital for children to understand where food comes from. We’re working to expand the program to middle and high school, and ensuring schools have their own gardening supplies such as shovels, rakes and seeds–even a greenhouse. This funding will help us towards that goal and we’re grateful for FortisBC’s support.” said Karen Barraclough, coordinator, Agriculture in the Classroom.

. “FortisBC is committed to the communities where we operate and we designed these grants to support small-scale, grassroots initiatives that address local needs,” said Vanessa Conolly, director, community and Indigenous relations for FortisBC. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to advance these inspiring projects that are making such a meaningful difference in the communities we both serve.”

Other non-profits receiving awards were the North Okanagan Good Food Box and the Anne Davis Transition Socity in the Fraser Valley.



