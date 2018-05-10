Flying Bob Is Back!

Canada’s greatest unicycle-riding, high-wire-walking, gravity-defying magician, comedian and juggler works the Kootenay Children’s Festival Saturday, May 12, in Cranbrook

The last time I saw Flying Bob, he was soaring high above screaming throngs of adults and kids at TM Roberts Elementary School in Cranbrook.

This was in 2012, and when I heard that Canada’s greatest unicycle-riding/high-wire-walking/echo-talking/gravity-defying magician, comedian and juggler was returning to Cranbrook, this weekend, in fact, for the 33rd annual Kootenay Children’s Festival, you can bet I pencilled that date in on my calendar. Saturday, May 12. See you all there.

Not only that, knowing that Flying Bob has been a legend of global proportions in the Circus Arts for at least 30 years, I was compelled to call him on the phone to ask him what it’s like to fly so high for so long. Flying Bob was gracious enough to take my call, in between a series of school shows in Vancouver.

“It beats having a real job — ha ha! — but it is a lot of work,” Flying Bob said. “I basically work for myself … so you take all the responsibilities, but you get all the joys. I get to travel all over the place, and stay in shape, and hopefully make people happy.”

Flying Bob is a one-man three-ring circus, who moves easily between dimensions, between the earth and sky. I remember his previous Cranbrook performance: hat juggling, ping pong ball juggling, amazing sleight-of-hand moves, peddling the high unicycle with one foot so he could toss juggling clubs under one leg. Stacking a dozen garden chairs into an enormous flower and balancing it on his chin. An immensely perilous routine on the nine-foot higher, where he changed his clothes in dangerous (and thus hilarious) fashion.

So, can we expect the same astonishment at the Kootenay Children’s Festival on Saturday, in the green fields of Mount Baker Secondary School?

“All of my fun, strange, weird, happy circus tricks,” Flying Bob said. “And it will outdoors, so I’ll be able to use the environment a little more and make everything bigger.”

But there’s more. Flying Bob is working to help all of us ground dwellers get a taste of those fabulous adventures which are his stock in trade. The artists is offering a Circus Arts “drop-in” as part of the afternoon.

“In addition to my show, for about three hours in the afternoon I will have circus arts activities set up on site,” he said. “If you like what you see in the Flying Bob show, you can come over and give it a try. You can walk on really low slack lines, you can juggle, you can balance, you can walk on stilts, you can try unicycle, spin plates — it’s really, really fun.

“Anybody can do it,” Flying Bob added. “If you want to get really good at it, it’s totally up to you. Like they say, if you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right. Anybody can learn circus arts, you just have to dedicate yourself to it.

“Some skills are extremely easy, and some skills are extremely difficult. But when you learn them, are they fun. And you kind of get hooked on them — you get an adrenaline rush when you learn a new circus skill, which just motivates you to learn even more.”

Born in Nova Scotia, Flying Bob grew up in Saskatoon, where he took up the gravity defying arts. He is now based in Alberta.

“We like to get people involved,” he said of his shows. “I don’t like to see people just sitting there quietly with their hands folded in their laps, watching me do my tricks. Let’s get together, let’s make it a party. I have people — adults and kids — volunteer in the show, and they always go away successful. There’s lots of give and take and improv, and even things that happen in the show that I don’t expect.

“That’s what keeps it exciting and fresh for me too.”

The 33rd annual Kootenay Children’s Festival runs Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Baker Field, 14th Avenue South and 2nd Street North.

Previous story
Another victory for accessibility

Just Posted

Flying Bob Is Back!

Canada’s greatest unicycle-riding, high-wire-walking, gravity-defying magician, comedian and juggler works the Kootenay Children’s Festival Saturday, May 12, in Cranbrook

Hundreds evacuated in Grand Forks area as flood waters continue to rise

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

Petition started to install traffic light at Jim Smith/HWY 3 intersection

71 signatures collected on first day

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Most Read

  • Flying Bob Is Back!

    Canada’s greatest unicycle-riding, high-wire-walking, gravity-defying magician, comedian and juggler works the Kootenay Children’s Festival Saturday, May 12, in Cranbrook