Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Isabella Fiorentino named Sam Steele Sweetheart, Brooke Wheeldon named Princess at Pageant that kicks off Sam Steele Days

Cranbrook selected its Youth Ambassadors for 2018/2019, at the Sam Steele Sweetheart Pageant at the Key City Theatre, Friday, June 15.

Isabella Fiorentino is Sweetheart, and Brooke Wheeldons is Princess. The two Mount Baker Secondary students will now represent Cranbrook at home and in other communities, starting Saturday morning, June 26, at the Sam Steele Days Parade, as Cranbrook’s annual summer festival kicks into high gear.

Isabella Fiorentino, in Grade 11 at Mount Baker, was also awarded the People’s Choice Award, the Toastmaster Public Speaking Award, and the Talent Award. Wheeldon, in Grade 10, took home the Community Awareness Award as well.

The two will take over Youth Ambassadorial duties from 2-17/18 Sweetheart Abbey McWhirter and Princess Jasmine Beaulac.

Other candidates taking part were Lauren Gramm, Taelynn Austin, Emma Jensen, Emma McGee and Brooke Schmidt.

The event was hosted by Matt Van Beoyen and Christy Pick.

The candidates each presented a speech of their own writing, performed in the Talent category, modelled their specially designed vintage style dresses, and responded to the impromptu question posed by Van Boeyen — “Cranbrook’s slogan is ‘Mountains of Opportunity;’ What opportunities does Cranbrook offer for youth?”

This story will be updated on Saturday, June 16, after the Sam Steele Days Parade.