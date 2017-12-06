Feb. 24 brings the Coldest Night again to Cranbrook

A family-friendly winter fundraising event for Cranbrook and Kimberley’s homeless, hungry and hurting; the WALK takes place on the evening of February 24, 2018.

Submitted

Community Connections Society SE BC (C.C.S) on behalf of Homeless Outreach and Prevention is encouraging Cranbrook and Kimberley residents to bundle up and raise cold, hard cash for The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) through the events national WALK.

Thousands of participants will be taking part in the National Coldest Night of the Year WALK on the same night in over 100 cities across Canada.

By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter.

This event raises awareness and sends the message that we see you and we care to members of our community effected be poverty.

The Cranbrook WALK begins at the Kootenay Child Development Centre, located at 16-22 12th Avenue North, where walkers will register; turn in the results of their fundraising efforts. It will end at Community Connections, located at 209A 16th Avenue North. This is where we will complete the evening with a warm celebration meal generously donated by the HeidOut Restaurant and Brew House.

Donning iconic CNOY toques, we can’t wait to see what this year’s design will be!

Participants can choose to walk a 2km, 5km or 10km route, and will warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops Tim Hortons and Hot Shots along the way.

This is the CCS’s Homeless Outreach and Preventions Programs 2nd year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and they’re aiming to raise $50,000 for their work with the homeless in Cranbrook and outlying area

An expected 200-plus walkers and 25-30 teams, including staff and friends of CCS and East Community Credit Union — our lead sponsor — are expected to brave the cold winter’s night.

Funds raised through this event will go to the Homeless Outreach and Prevention Program to support their work with the hungry, hurting and homeless in our community. These funds do go to directly support individuals, couples and families who have varied experiences with homelessness or to help prevent homelessness from becoming their reality.

For further information, contact: Tracy Pound or Erin Pan, Homeless Outreach and Prevention programs 209A 16th Avenue North, 778-517-5355, hpp@ccsebc.com or hop@ccsebc.com

For National Event information, contact Brian Carney, CEO brian@blueseaphilanthropy.org 1-519-603-2250 www.coldestnightoftheyear.org.

