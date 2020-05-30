People take part in the Father’s Day Walk Run for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC in Chilliwack on June 21, 2015. This year’s event will be a virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Progress file)

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

This year you can simply step out your front door and start moving to participate in the Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is typically held in various cities throughout the province, but this year it will be a virtual run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now no matter where in the province you live, you can participate in the event on Father’s Day.

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the goal of this event is to create awareness of the number-one cancer in men and to raise money to provide research scientists the opportunity to continue life-saving work.

To start the event off on Sunday, June 21, Prostate Cancer Foundation BC will be hosting a virtual opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the run/walk will officially start at 9:30 a.m.

After dashing around their neighbourhood, racers can watch an online presentation at 11 a.m. where top fundraisers will be recognized and there will be some entertainment.

Registration for the event is $35 and you can sign up at thefathersdayrun.ca.

Since the Father’s Day Walk Run started in 1999, more than $2.5 million has been raised for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC. These funds have gone primarily to support research, awareness and programs for prostate cancer patients. The foundation has funded scientists, purchased equipment, and helped newly diagnosed men cope with the life-altering challenges that come along with a prostate cancer diagnosis.

