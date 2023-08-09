Ed talks, and Counter-factual writing

Kat Warman, Programming Co-ordinator for the Cranbrook History Centre, is pictured with Andrew Boden, author of “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” an alternative history of Cranbrook. Boden was presenter at the History Centre’s latest Ed Talk — “On Counter-Factual Writing,” held Wednesday, August 2. (Barry Coulter photo)

Counterfactual writing explores the “What if?” questions that arise from counterfactual conditions, or timelines in which key historical events either did not occur or had an outcome different from the actual historical outcome. It ponders on what did not happen, or what might have happened, and has produced a literary genres such as alternate history and speculative history.

Boden’s presentation included writing exercises in which attendees put their own speculative imaginations to work.

“The Secret History Of My Hometown” is available at local bookstores and on Amazon.

The Cranbrook History Centre’s next Ed Talk is set for September 27, at 7 pm. “Local Food Sustainability and Accessibility” will feature speakers Kye Kocher of Corner Veggies in Jaffray, Shannon Duncan of Kimberley Food Recovery, Chris Kimber of Three Crows Farm in Cranbrook, and Mike Sobocinski of Strawberry Fields in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)