Kat Warman, Programming Co-ordinator for the Cranbrook History Centre, is pictured with Andrew Boden, author of "The Secret History Of My Hometown," an alternative history of Cranbrook. Boden was presenter at the History Centre's latest Ed Talk — "On Counter-Factual Writing," held Wednesday, August 2.

Ed talks, and Counter-factual writing

Kat Warman, Programming Co-ordinator for the Cranbrook History Centre, is pictured with Andrew Boden, author of “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” an alternative history of Cranbrook. Boden was presenter at the History Centre’s latest Ed Talk — “On Counter-Factual Writing,” held Wednesday, August 2.

Counterfactual writing explores the “What if?” questions that arise from counterfactual conditions, or timelines in which key historical events either did not occur or had an outcome different from the actual historical outcome. It ponders on what did not happen, or what might have happened, and has produced a literary genres such as alternate history and speculative history.

Boden’s presentation included writing exercises in which attendees put their own speculative imaginations to work.

“The Secret History Of My Hometown” is available at local bookstores and on Amazon.

The Cranbrook History Centre’s next Ed Talk is set for September 27, at 7 pm. “Local Food Sustainability and Accessibility” will feature speakers Kye Kocher of Corner Veggies in Jaffray, Shannon Duncan of Kimberley Food Recovery, Chris Kimber of Three Crows Farm in Cranbrook, and Mike Sobocinski of Strawberry Fields in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Youth Climate Corps at work in our communities
Watch for Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday

This photo taken near Cranbrook shows a meteor streaking through the constellation Aquila.
Watch for Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday

Photo courtesy ʔaq’am Community Facebook page.
ʔaq’am residents heading home as evacuation orders rescinded

B.C. Legislature reopened to the public on Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. finance committee report highlights public priorities for Budget 2024