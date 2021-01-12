Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)

East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is celebrating because in just one year, the local branch sorted over $50,000 worth of bottles and cans.

From January 7 2020 to January 7 2021, $50,262 of recycling was sorted and redeemed through the local branch’s recycling program.

Volunteers Jack Selman and Tom Blom took over the recycling program in January of last year. They have been in charge of the program since, and many volunteers have spent countless hours helping them with the donations.

Christy King, manager of the EK SPCA branch, says that Blom and Selman have been instrumental in the operation of the recycling program.

“The program has been running for a number of years and before these two took over, a lot of the sorting was being done from volunteers’ homes,” King said. “Tom and Jack have really done some amazing work. They’re incredible. Not only do they come in every day to sort and bag the recycling, but they have also built their own sorting station with wood that has been donated or recycled as well.

“Having the sorting station at our location has brought a lot more awareness and made it more accessible for people.”

READ MORE: East Kootenay SPCA encourages adoption despite restricted access

She adds that the duo volunteer to do many other things at the local branch, including maintenance work.

All of the donated funds donated through the recycling program go directly back to the East Kootenay SPCA.

“Some of the funds are used for things like keeping the lights on,” King explained, “while the rest of it goes towards medical expenses. That can be the cost of animals being spayed or neutered, vet treatments, vaccines. Whatever the animals may need most while they are in our care.”

She says the $50,000 was critical in a year that was challenging for many.

“This was so crucial during a year where we couldn’t hold any fundraising events. It has been so helpful.”

King says that the East Kootenay SPCA branch is also looking to hire on one more volunteer to help with the program.

They are looking for someone who is able to comfortably lift up to 50 pounds, and has a truck or large vehicle. This person will need to send in their driver’s abstract to drive the SPCA vehicle to transport bottles once per week to the bottle depot.

“Normally, this position would be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings, however there is some flexibility required as it depends on the appointment availability at the depot,” said King. “You would be working in partnership with two other volunteers to coordinate pick-up times for bottles from the Branch. To ensure your safety, we would ask that your please wear a mask when within 6 ft of another person, or indoors, and if using the BC SPCA’s vehicle, to clean out the interior after-use.”

If this volunteer position is something that interests you, you can fill out the form online here.

The recycling program continues this year, and anyone wishing to donate can drop off recycling (cans and bottles) any time. The recycling can be dropped off at the front gate after hours, or at the back of the shelter if the branch is open.

Those living closer to the Gold Creek area can also drop off their recycling at the Gold Creek store.

Today is a monumentus 50,000 dollar day!

We are celebrating the one year anniversary of Jack and Tom taking over our…

Posted by BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch on Thursday, January 7, 2021


