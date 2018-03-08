East Kootenay Science Fair this weekend

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair (EKRSF) will be held this Friday, March 9 & Saturday, March 10 at the College of the Rockies gym.

Friday’s Competitive Fair for Grades 6-12 will be held from 8:30 am-3 pm. After opening, the gym will be closed to the public from 9:15-12:15 for judging of the projects made by our budding local scientists, and will then open to the public at 12:15.

Interactive local industry exhibits will be open to the public in the College’s foyer and hallways from 9:30-2:30.

Our theme for this year’s Science Fair is “Environment and Human Impact Moving Forward”, and to go along with this theme, our guest speaker on Friday will be Jed Cochrane from Parks Canada.

Jed will present “Fire in the Forest” not only to our Science Fair participants, but will offer a presentation to the public as well from 1-1:45 pm at the COTR Lecture Theatre. All are welcome to come by and hear his presentation on how fire is important to the ecology of our Rocky Mountain forests. The COTR cafeteria will be open on Friday.

The Non-Competitive Fair for Grades K-5 will be held from 9am-2pm on Saturday. After our opening, the gym will be closed to the public from 9:45-11:15am for sharing of our youngest budding scientists’ projects.

The gym will open to the public at 11:15, and interactive local exhibits will again be open to the public in the college foyer and hallway from 10-2.

The much anticipated Bridge Breaking Contest, put on by the Engineers & Geoscientists of BC, will take place in the College hallway from 11:15-12:15.

The COTR cafeteria will be closed on Saturday, so Science Fair participants are asked to bring a recess snack with them.

