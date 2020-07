More public art, to soar proudly in the East Kootenay — The giant eagle statue created by Ron Demaniuk, and commissioned by the City of Cranbrook for Harmony Park on Van Horne Street, is now in place, welcoming passers-by to Cranbrook. Demaniuk and friends moved the Eagle to the park on Sunday, July 19, and crane operator Chris Quennell moved it into position. City crews came to complete the welding on Monday. David Humphrey photos



