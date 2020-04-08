Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Summit Church in Kimberley invites you to join a Drive-by Easter egg hunt this Sunday. Submitted file

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter spirit even though they can’t get together this weekend.

The Church is planning a Drive-by East Egg Hunt. They’d like families to help their kids make homemade Easter eggs to decorate their windows. On Sunday, April 12 take a drive with your family around your neighbourhood and hunt for eggs.

There will be a best window contest. To enter, just decorate your window, take a picture an email it to info@wearesummit.ca

The top three windows will win a gift certificate.

Get decorating, Kimberley. It’s a distraction for the kids and will be fun for the whole family.

Coronavirus