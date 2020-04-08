Summit Church in Kimberley invites you to join a Drive-by Easter egg hunt this Sunday. Submitted file

Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter spirit even though they can’t get together this weekend.

The Church is planning a Drive-by East Egg Hunt. They’d like families to help their kids make homemade Easter eggs to decorate their windows. On Sunday, April 12 take a drive with your family around your neighbourhood and hunt for eggs.

There will be a best window contest. To enter, just decorate your window, take a picture an email it to info@wearesummit.ca

The top three windows will win a gift certificate.

Get decorating, Kimberley. It’s a distraction for the kids and will be fun for the whole family.

Coronavirus

