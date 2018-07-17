Debrecini gets 2017 Sustainable Community Builder Award

Jean-Ann Debreceni is Cranbrook’s latest recipient of the 2017 Sustainable Community Builder of the Year Award.

Council presented Debreceni with the award at the regular meeting of Cranbrook City Council Monday, July 16.

“I am both surprised and honoured to receive this award,” Debreceni said. “I want to thank Pam Pinch who felt strongly enough in me to both nominate me and work to gather the letters of support for the nomination.”

“On behalf of Council, I wish to congratulate Jean-Ann on receiving this award,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “We appreciate her involvement and dedication to the various groups that help build a sustainable community. It is great to see people like Jean-Ann willing to volunteer their time and certainly deserve recognition.”

The annual award is given to an individual, group, club, agency or society that has contributed to the social, arts/cultural, economic and/or environmental sustainability of Cranbrook. It includes $500 to be donated to a registered charity of Debreceni’s choice. She is choosing to donate the funds to the Cranbrook Community Theatre’s endowment fund through the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR).

Debreceni has been involved for the past 21 years with the Board of Directors of the East Kootenay Community Credit Union in a variety of capacities. She is proud of her community, along with the variety of activities and cultures it embraces. She not only has a strong passion for community theatre and the performing arts — working tirelessly to see it sustained in Cranbrook, but has been a member of the Cranbrook Garden Club, and worked with Fort Steele Heritage Town and the Key City Theatre.

The $500 in funding for the Sustainable Community Builder Award comes from the legacy fund left to the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) by the Knights of Pythias, Crescent Lodge #33 of Cranbrook.

“Jean-Ann Debreceni truly exemplifies what it means to be a Sustainable Community Builder,” said Dave Struthers, Board President of the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) . “From her over two decades of leadership on the East Kootenay Community Credit Union board to her long-standing contributions to the Cranbrook Community Theatre and Cranbrook Garden Club, Jean-Ann has generously shared her time, energy, and ideas to make our community an even better place to live, work, and play,” “Jean-Ann has responded to challenges with determination and perseverance, always willing to roll up her sleeves and help. The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies sincerely congratulates Jean-Ann on receiving this very well-deserved award.”