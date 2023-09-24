Customers fuel funds for North Okanagan, Shuswap, East Kootenay charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s annual Fuel Good Day raised more than $13,000 for organizations in the North Okanagan, Shuswap and East Kootenays. (Contributed)

Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) members and customers have pumped up the community.

As part of Co-op Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased at all ARC Gas Bars in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook will be donated to a local organization.

Thanks to your support, more than $13,000 was raised, and will be divvied up as such:

• $2,113 will be donated to the Armstrong Wetlands Association;

• $1,484 will be donated to the Meant 2 B Loved Pet Rescue Society;

• $2,205 will be donated to the Shuswap BC SPCA;

• $2,775 will be donated to the Salmar Community Association;

• $1,386 will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society;

• $3,125 will be donated to the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, ARC marketing and sales manager.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Fuel Good Day. Once again, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Co-op Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 400 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local Co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

Since its launch in 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated more than $3 million to over 700 local organizations as part of Co-op Fuel Good Day.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2023 will be released in early October and will be available on www.fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: North Okanagan RCMP combine pleasure with work at IPE

READ MORE: Splatsin’s 150 residential school survivors and victims honoured in Enderby

READ MORE: Don’t Dress For Dinner Serves Up Surprises

Cranbrook,fundraiserNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon ArmVernon