Curves hold silent auction fundraiser for REALM

A silent auction organized by Curves Cranbrook raised $1,831 for REALM (Realize Empowerment Access Life to the Maximum). All items were donated and purchased by Curves Cranbrook members. Juniper Lanes donated a $100 gift certificate for a draw for all members who donated it, which was won by Sheri Hisch. Realm is a team of professionals focused on the provision of services that empower individuals with diverse abilities to develop and maintain autonomy within their community.