Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

The new ambassadors of the Sam Steele Sweetheart Society were crowned on Friday (June 17) evening during Sam Steele Days.

The Sam Steele Days Youth Ambassador pageant took place at Key City Theatre, with five contestants participating.

The new Sweetheart of Sam Steele is Jolene Julian-Hirn and the new Princess of Sam Steele is Alyssa Davis.

Halle French took home the Talent Award and Jaylyn Spyksma was the winner of the Support a Sweetheart award.

A special mention to Isabelle Alaric who was also a contestant in the pageant.

All five candidates applied to the program earlier this year. They receive lessons and training in financial budgeting, dining etiquette, public speaking and more.

The Sam Steele Sweetheart Society began in 1965 by Karin Penner, with the desire to teach young women personal and professional skills.