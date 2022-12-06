Cranbrook’s Shannon Fisher gets BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates British Columbians who have acted in a particularly generous, kind or selfless manner for the common good without expectation of reward.

A Cranbrook resident has been recognized for her extraordinary involvement in and contributions to the community and region she calls home.

Shannon Fisher, of Top Crop Garden Farm and Pet, was one of 15 British Columbians to received the Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and service to their communities.

The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates British Columbians who have acted in a particularly generous, kind or selfless manner for the common good without expectation of reward.

The recipients were announced this week by the Government of B.C. They will be presented with medals at in-person ceremonies throughout the province in 2023.

In the announcement Monday, Dec. 5, the Province described Fisher as “an entrepreneur and a humanitarian who achieved her success while taking care of her staff and her community.”

“An inspiring business leader,” Fisher is a member of Canada Nurseryland, a group of independently owned and operated garden centres in the agricultural industry that provide essential products and services to their local communities.”

Her contributions to the communities in the region are described thusly:

“There are many incidences where Shannon has gone beyond the norm. She has lent money to staff for vet bills, so they can avoid interest charges. She has made available company equipment so staff can help elderly neighbours. And Shannon has offered jobs to people who desperately needed them, even if she didn’t have work available.

“Beyond this, Shannon is a model for the way that she cares for her seasonal agricultural workers from Mexico. Most of her workers have been returning to the Top Crop Farm for several years. Shannon pays them more than minimum wage, provides a home with full amenities, a truck to use, and takes them to local events to experience the community while they are in Canada.

“There are also numerous examples of Shannon’s support for local farmers and gardeners at the expense of her own business. This includes committing to a whole semi-load of hay during the severe shortage in 2021, then selling it at cost. She has also spent hours to mitigate price increases so local people could grow their own food and feed their animals more easily, especially during COVID-19.

“As well, Shannon is always the first local business owner to lend out her trailers and trucks to help those who may need to move livestock due to wildfires.

“Shannon has built up a strong social media presence on Facebook, which she uses to promote other local businesses and events that enrich the community. Some examples include the annual Rotary Turkey Drive; Christmas gifts for seniors; and fundraisers for local animal rescues.

“Shannon has personally driven orphaned black bears up to Golden. If it’s the right thing to do for the community, Shannon is involved. And most recently, to address homelessness in Cranbrook, Shannon has mobilized the business community and secured more resources to help protect local RCMP officers and keep everyone in the community safe. Shannon’s valuable services have benefited the lives of both people and animals, while inspiring hundreds in the East Kootenay region.”

In addition to the Medal of Good Citizenship, individuals may be nominated for the Province’s other honour, the Order of British Columbia, which recognizes people who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field or endeavour, benefiting British Columbians and others throughout Canada and beyond.

“It’s an honour to award these individuals with the Medal of Good Citizenship,” said Premier David Eby. “Each one of them embodies the traits of generosity, kindness and sacrifice for the benefit of others. Their actions touch so many lives, creating better communities throughout B.C. I commend each one of them. They are an example to all.”

The 2022 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients are:

• Shannon Fisher of Cranbrook

• Debra Arnott of Cache Creek

• Landon Douglas Brown of North Vancouver

• Bob Burrows of Vancouver

• Rachel Dong of Vancouver

• Barry English of Terrace

• Karen Hira of Victoria

• Guul Jiit Jaad of Vancouver

• Andrei Marti of Saanichton

• Ron Rice of Victoria

• Winston Sayson, K.C., of Richmond

• Rishika Selvakumar of Richmond

• Farhad (Fred) Soofi of Port Moody

• Chantal Stefan of Cumberland

• Jody Woodford of Coalmont