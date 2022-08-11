Cranbrook’s 7th annual Hometown for Hunger raises over $9K for local food programs

Denham Ford and local sponsors came together to host the community event

Cranbrook’s Denham Ford held the seventh annual Hometown for Hunger event on Monday, August 8, raising over $9,000 in funds for local food programs.

The proceeds from the event will be permanently invested in the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) Endowment Fund, which is held by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR). This fund provides a grant, every year, forever, to support Salvation Army food programs in Cranbrook, CFKR said in a press release.

“We really appreciate everybody’s support for this event, to make it such a success. This was our second year with the dunk tank, and the dunk tank was the place to be on such a hot day,” said Denham Ford’s Steve Zsillei, event organizer. “Special thanks to the Cranbrook firefighters for filling the dunk tank, Culligan for donating the bags of ice to keep the water nice and cold, Sandor Rentals for providing the dunk tank, tables, and chairs, and the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort for being our first-ever towel sponsor for the dunk tank.”

The Salvation Army provides approximately 24,000 school lunches and 13,000 community meals every year. That need has exponentially grown since the beginning of the pandemic, says CKFR.

“We raise funds for the Salvation Army food programs, they’re always in need of funding, so we raise a fair share every year and we have fun doing it,” said Zsillei.

Both the East Kootenay Community Credit Union and Denham Ford matched donations up to $1,000 this year.

“As part of our on-going support for our community, East Kootenay Community Credit Union is honoured to have established this endowment fund. Thanks to Hometown for Hunger’s on-going contributions as well as other donations from the community, the fund continues to grow, with the annual grant now over $2,500,” said Jean-Ann Debreceni, EKC director.

Mr. Mike’s, Flippin’ Crêpes, Auntie Barb’s Catering, FryBread for Fun$, and Domino’s Pizza provided delicious food throughout the event, while attendees enjoyed watching the antics from the dunk tank. Special thanks to High “R” Expectations and New West Truck Centres for making major donations to the event.

“Denham Ford believes in supporting our community, and we’re so pleased to provide this sustainable, long-term support to our local Salvation Army food programs,” said Rene Kowalchuk, Gm of Denham Ford. “Thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s event so successful.”

Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director, says there’s still time to donate to Hometown for Hunger.

“We would love to meet and beat the $10,000 mark from the 2021 event, and we have several options for folks to make a tax-receiptable charitable donation,” said Wray. “Our heartfelt thanks to Denham Ford and B-104/102.9 Rewind Radio for developing this into one of the fun, charitable events we look forward to in our community. Special thanks to The Painted Frog for sharing their amazing face painting skills and to all our brave dunk tank volunteers!”

Options for donating include the following:

Cheque: Made out to “CFKR”, noting “Hometown For Hunger” in the memo, including the donor’s email address and phone number, Mailed to CFKR at Box 242, Cranbrook, BC, V1C 4H8 or delivered to the CFKR office in the Ground Floor Coworking Space at 131 7th Ave. S., Cranbrook

E-Transfer: to Lynnette.Wray@CFKRockies.ca, Including “Hometown for Hunger” in the notes, as well as the donor’s email address, mailing address, and phone number

Cash: Delivered to the CFKR office in the Ground Floor Coworking Space at 131 7th Ave. S., Cranbrook.

Credit card donations via the following link: https://www.vancouverfoundation.ca/give/donate/fund/community-foundation-kootenay-rockies-east-kootenay-community-credit-union-fund

Employer-Matching Donation Programs: Please ask your employer if they have a program to match their employees’ charitable donations. This is a quick and easy way to potentially double the value of your donation! For example, CFKR has an active account with Benevity, a service that many companies use for their employer-matching donation programs.

Pictured are the folks of Auntie Barb’s Catering at the 2022 Hometown for Hunger Event in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Cranbrook’s Denham Ford held the 7th annual Hometown for Hunger Event on Monday, August 8. As always, dedicated volunteers came out to support the event. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Cranbrook’s Denham Ford held the 7th annual Hometown for Hunger Event on Monday, August 8. The dunk tank was the place to be on such a hot day. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Cranbrook’s Denham Ford held the 7th annual Hometown for Hunger Event on Monday, August 8. The dunk tank was the place to be on such a hot day. Pictured is Head Coach and GM of the Cranbrook Bucks, Ryan Donald, getting dunked. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

