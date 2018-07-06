Cranbrook’s 22 Open Garden Day set for Saturday, July 7

Barry Coulter

For the 22nd year, the Cranbrook Garden Club is hosting a tour of six of Cranbrook’s distinctive gardens, at the lush beginning of summer, in all their blooming glory.

The labour and love of the gardeners will be on full display this Saturday, July 7, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Tickets are available at Lotus Books, Trends and Treasures, Top Crop, or the Cranbrook Farmers Market right up until Saturday morning.

A map to the six gardens is included with the ticket.

Lorraine MacKinnon and Cliff Wylie have been living on 7th Street South for five years. “I let things grow where they may,” Lorraine writes in the program notes. “My faves are irises, clematis and anything the deer won’t eat. My patchwork patio is my favorite spot.”

A few blocks away on 8th Street South, Jane and Colin Campbell’s garden is the result of 20 years of effort.

“We believe the key to what we have achieved is experimentation, patience and a clear understanding that whatever we do takes time,” Colin writes. “One of the great pleasures of gardening is seeing what works and what doesn’t. Admittedly, these may not be character traits we learned soon enough, they come with maturity.”

Across town on Pocha Road, Mance and Paul Visentin have created an ever-changing, informal garden setting over 10 years of work, with flowers beds having been added every couple of years, an old English garden filled with climbing roses, delphiniums, peonies, monkshood and clematis. A pondless waterfall and bridge are the backdrop to the many views that can be seen from the party covered deck. And many other delights are featured.

Wonders abound in Darlene and Ron Demaniuk’s yard. Following the wooden walk around the place, one is struck by the metal sculptures Ron has created from recycled materials, the two large water features, and garden plots lush with dahlias, begonias, calla lilies, cannas, geraniums and more.

Then out Gold Creek way, to Ursula Brigl’s property on 49th Street South.

“Started in 1981, this garden was the passion of Renate Brigl,” Ursula writes. “What started as a few flower beds around the house expanded over the years as she tirelessly sought new ways to make the garden a beautiful frame for the Rockies.”

The garden was designed to bring joy and contentment to anyone who visited, and includes a willow-lined driveway, a lilac-covered hill and a pergola to enjoy the view of Fisher Peak.

Also in the Gold Creek neighborhood, Tammy and Rick Hawes’ acreage has been a work in progress since 2010. Visitors are encouraged to explore the raised bed vegetable gardens, perennial flower beds and peaceful setting areas.

“Every rustic ornament and unique decoration you find hidden around the garden has a special memory behind it — a piece of our past,” Tammy and Rick write.

Also included on Saturday is a Plant and Craft sale at 224 14th Avenue North.

And award-winning garden consultant Donna Balzer will be speaking at the Heritage Inn Ballroom at 7 p.m. Entry is included with your ticket, and is $10 for non-ticket holders.

And, Kimberley’s art and garden tour is set for the next day, Sunday, July 8. Details are available at the Centre 64 website.