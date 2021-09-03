Cranbrook Working Dog Club hosts first annual trial

Canine sporting event — called Schutzhund, or IGP sport — held for the first time in the Kootenays

August 27-29th, 2021, marked a historical sporting event held for the first time in the Kootenay region called Schutzhund, or IGP sport; hosted by the local K9 Utility Cranbrook Working Dog Club, www.k9utility.com.

IGP sport is a dog sport that consists of three phases in order to obtain a passing title. The three phases are; tracking, obedience, and protection.

The first annual trial took place at Mount Baker school field, and was judged by Lance Collins, one of Canada’s top handlers, and also a world competitor, and team Canada participant on numerous occasions.

K9 Utility CWDC is proud to congratulate its members for their success at the trial. • Garrett Winkel and his K9 partner Pippi, a Dutch Shepherd, for passing their BH-VT obedience exam and the AD, an endurance test.

• Waneta Roux and her K9 partner Max, a Belgian Malinos, for passing their BH-VT obedience exam and the AD, an endurance test.

• Carol Kennedy and her K9 partner Tikka, a German Shepherd, for passing their obedience exam.

• Leia Fitzpatrick and her K9 partner Lexa, a German Shepherd, for earning their IGP1 working certificate title, achieving 2nd place, with High in Obedience, and High in Tracking.

• Lastly, to Ewa Gorka and her K9 partner Delsi, for passing their BH-VT exam and the AD, endurance test, as well as to her K9 partner Uska, both German Shepherds, for earning the top level IGP3 working certificate title, with High in Tracking, High in Obedience, High in Protection, and overall High in Trial, 1st place finish.

Pictured: Leia Fitzpatrick and her K9 partner Lexa

Pictured: Leia Fitzpatrick and her K9 partner Lexa, and Lance Collins

Pictured: Carol Kennedy and her K9 partner Tikka

Pictured: Carol Kennedy and her K9 partner Tikka, and Lance Collins

Pictured: Ewa Gorka and her K9 partner Ubi

Pictured: Ewa Gorka and her K9 partner Ubi, and Lance Collins

Pictured: Waneta Roux and her K9 partner Max, and Lance Collins

Pictured: Lexa, guarding.

Pictured: Garrett Winkel and his K9 partner Pippi

Pictured: Garrett Winkel and his K9 partner Pippi, and Lance Collins