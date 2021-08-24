Cranbrook Walking Tour explores downtown in full

The last Downtown Walking Tours leave on Thursday August 26th and on September 2nd at 7pm. Attendees meet their guide in front of Cranbrook Photo. The last House History Walking Tours leave on Saturday August 28th and on September 4th at 10:30am. Attendees meet their guide on the south end of Rotary Park on the grass.

Thursday nights in downtown Cranbrook never fail to be vibrant and historical, especially in the summer. Cranbrook History Centre’s downtown walking tour not only adds to the Thursday night chatter, but explores it in full. While exploring themes of community building through the history of our downtown buildings, the tour never fails to elicit nostalgia.

The tour begins at the Cranbrook Ed statue and highlights Cranbrook’s founding. It goes through a 0.8 km loop ending at Soulfood who we’re excited to partner with this summer. Some of the buildings we cover include: The Imperial Bank (now Cranbrook Photo), Delamont Jewelers, the Armond Theatre, and many more! If you’re a history fan, a Cranbrook local, or new in town and looking to get an inside scoop, this is the tour for you.

For those who are interested in the historic houses of Cranbrook, then the Centre’s Saturday morning tour is your best bet. Starting from Rotary Park, the tour guides you through the Baker Hill Historic Neighbourhood to learn about some of the oldest homes in our community and the people who lived in them.

As an added bonus, both tours include a coupon for Soulfood that grants the owner a free drink with an entreé. What a perfect way to end the evening! Sign up at the front desk of the History Centre, or visit our website at www.cranbrookhistorycentre.com/walking-tours.

The last Downtown Walking Tours leave on Thursday August 26th and on September 2nd at 7pm. Attendees meet their guide in front of Cranbrook Photo.

The last House History Walking Tours leave on Saturday August 28th and on September 4th at 10:30am. Attendees meet their guide on the south end of Rotary Park on the grass.

Each tour costs $7.50 per attendee.