Local Quilts of Valour representative Cindy Postnikoff presented another quilt this week, this time to Lee Brown, an RCAF vet, who was a tail gunner in World War II.

“it was an honour and a joy to spend time with him and his family, and to present a quilt to him,” Postnikoff said.

Lee Brown lives at Joseph Creek in Cranbrook.

Quilts of Valour are made by volunteer quilters and presented to veterans as a thank you for service. For more informaiton see quiltsofvalour.ca