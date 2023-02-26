Cranbrook takes the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

There’s nothing like an outdoors dip in the heart of Canadian winter, to get the blood racing and the funds raised.

Saturday, Feb. 25, saw the second annual Polar Plunge in support of local Special Olympians.

Spearheaded by the Cranbrook office of the BC Sheriff’s Service, Sheriffs, members of the Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253, CVSE and a local nurse took the plunge in support of Special Olympics, to raise funds and awareness.

Mr. Mike’s and Tim Hortons were also on hand selling burgers, coffee and hot chocolate by donation.

And special guests from Nanaimo turned up — the Vancouver Island University Mariners volleyball team, in town for the PACWEST provincials, and took the plunge for the cause.

Cranbrook and Kimberley’s Special Olympians have recently returned from the BC Winter Games in Kamloops.

Photos by Barry Coulter