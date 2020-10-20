This year’s Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship recipients. Top left: Kieran O Grady. Top Right: Nathaniel Ralph. Bottom Left: Robyn Anderson. Bottom Right: Emily Daly. (Submitted files)

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club announces 2020 scholarship winners

Funds are awarded to post-secondary students who graduated high school in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club has announced their official recipients for this year’s scholarships.

The winners are:

Nathaniel Ralph, University of Lethbridge, Percussion Performance major/Education B.Mus/E.Ed, third year.

Kieran O Grady, College of the Rockies, Bachelor of Nursing, third year.

Emily Daly, Ambrose University, Bachelor of Science, fourth year.

Robyn Anderson, Durham University, BSc. Chemical Engineering, Minor in Environmental Studies, fourth year.

Each scholarship is for $1,500. Funds are awarded to students who graduated school in Cranbrook and are now in their third, fourth or fifth year of undergraduate studies at a recognized post-secondary school.

Criteria is based on academic merit, community service and volunteerism and financial need. Rotary also basis their decision on the rotary motto, four-way-test and how the students incorporate them into their daily life.

“The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club would like to share our sincere thanks with all of the individuals and businesses that generously support our various community fundraisers, such as the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, Rockies Film Fest and Series, Sam Steele concession, golf cards, and Mirafiber cleaning cloths,” said Lynette Wray, President of Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary. “Thanks to this generous community support, Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary is able to offer these scholarships to local graduates, along with our other community activities.”

Daly of Ambrose University thanked the Rotary Club for their support. She said she will be using the funds for rent, books and hopefully travel for medical school interviews.

“This money will really be able to help with these essentials this year,” Daly said. “Thank you so much for this award, you have no idea how helpful this will be for me this year.”

Nursing student O Grady says she is grateful for the award and that the scholarship will go towards tuition costs for next semester, when she transfers to the University of Victoria.

“I would like to thank the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook for this amazing opportunity as it will help be out substantially,” said O Grady.

Ralph, who is a music student, says some of his scholarship will go towards performance gear needed for the fall and spring semesters, as well as the seven per cent tuition increase that has been implemented at many Alberta schools.

“I thank you immensely for the opportunity to receive this scholarship,” Ralph said.

Last but not least, chemical engineering student Anderson says the scholarship funds will help her with her international student fees.

“This reception of this scholarship really means a lot to me. As I am studying in the UK, I am subject to international fees, making tuition significantly more expensive than tuition in Canada,” said Anderson. “The money will go towards my tuition and will allow me to worry a little bit less about the cost. I cannot express how much this means to me, and I will hope to continue to embody the four-way test and the ‘service above self’ motto over here in the UK.”

READ MORE: Rotary Club launches grocery voucher program to support Salvation Army

READ MORE: Kimberley Rotary continues service above self


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
