Cranbrook splash parks officially open for the summer

Cranbrook splash pads are now officially open to the public for the summer. On Tuesday, July 14, the splash park at Rotary Park opened for the season and with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees, many locals flocked to the park to get some much needed relief from the heat.

Washroom facilities at Rotary Park are currently open daily, but are only cleaned once or twice per day, according to a news release from the City. The Kinsmen Spray Park opened on Friday, July 17.

Many Cranbrook residents and summer camp groups have been enjoying park spaces like Rotary Park since they were re-opened earlier this season. They were shut down for a period of time due to COVID-19.

The Cranbrook Community Garden is also open in full swing, with COVID-19 regulations in place including hand washing and using your own tools.

The city advises that anyone using park spaces practice physical distancing and carry hand sanitizer or wipes. Like playgrounds, there are many touch points that are not cleaned or sanitized.

Just because some amenities are opening up doesn’t mean things are back to normal, says the city. Wear masks if physical distancing is not possible, keep social circles small, wash hands regularly and stay home if you’re sick.

