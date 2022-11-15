Cranbrook Seniors dinner returns Nov. 30

At left: The late George Georgopoulos, founder of the Cranbrook Seniors Dinner. At right: The Seniors Dinner is set for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Colombo Lodge. (Photos submitted)

It takes a village to serve a dinner.

The Cranbrook Seniors Dinner, hosted by the Rotary Club of Cranbrook and the Colombo Lodge, is back, and set for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Columbo Lodge.

The iconic dinner was last held in 2019, before the pandemic shut things down.

But now it’s back for its 39th edition, says Ed Murray of the Rotary Club.

“We’re all excited about it, and things are coming together,” he said. “It’s nice get it back on track.”

Tickets are on sale at the Heritage Inn, at five dollars apiece. Seating is available for 436 people, making the dinner, as always, the largest event for seniors in southeast B.C.

Murray said Rick’s Fine Meat and Sausage is providing the 300 pounds of turkey for the diners. Service will be provided by Colombo Lodge and Rotary Club members, along with many volunteers from the community.

Music will be provided throughout the evening by three local groups — The Tunesmiths (Doug Mitchell and Wally Smith), Two Ticks (Rollie Cummins and Steve Knowles) and HY2 (Barb and Gary Horne).

Doors will open at 5 pm for cocktails, etc, with the dinner starting shortly thereafter.

The annual Cranbrook Seniors’ Dinner was started in the 1980s by George Georgopoulos, along with Joe Sherbo. For its first two years it was held at the Inn of the South, then in 1984 it moved to the Cristoforo Colombo Lodge, where it has remained.The 2019 Cranbrook Seniors Dinner was the last one that its founder could attend. George Georgopoulos passed away in 2020. He was so identified with the event that the organizers are thinking of a way to honour his achievements and his memory during the dinner.