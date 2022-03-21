Cranbrook Seed Library set to open March 22

Library members can ‘borrow’ seeds with the promise to save and return seeds at end of season

Gardeners will have access to the Cranbrook Seed Library as of March 22. (Cranbrook Public Library file)

Cranbrook gardeners will have access to the Cranbrook Seed Library as of March 22, with the goal of supporting local gardeners and preserving local seeds.

The seed library works similarly to a regular library, with members of the Cranbrook Public Library able to ‘borrow’ seeds from the library during planting season – up to three packages at a time – and promising to harvest and return a portion of their seeds at the end of the growing season.

“Members can borrow vegetable, herb and flower seeds from our collection, with the promise to return dried seed from their successful crops to the seed library’s store for the next growing season,” Cranbrook Public Library said in an online post. “By helping people cultivate locally raised seeds, the Cranbrook Seed Library aims to grow nourishing food and thriving habitat that improve our health, steward our region’s biodiversity and help us live in healthy relationship to the land.”

The benefits are many, Cranbrook Public Library adds, including building a community with fellow gardeners and supporting people who are new to gardening.

“It also preserves rare, open-pollinated or heirloom seeds and encourages gardeners to save quality seeds that are suitable for your local growing area,” the Library said.

Those who have seeds to donate can drop them off at the library, attention to Shellie Hollister.



