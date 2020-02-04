Cranbrook Rotary Club to debut ‘Heart of the Community’ gala event

New event to raise money for local Rotary projects and initiatives in the area

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is hosting a new event as part of ongoing fundraising efforts to reinvest back into the community.

The first annual Heart of the Community Gala will be hosted at the Royal Alexandra Hall on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14th, at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a four-course dinner, with the chance to buy some high profile prizes that will be featured throughout the night.

“All funds raised on February 14th will go back into our community,” said Bill Bennett, the president of the Cranbrook Rotary Club. “We have plans for more great projects like the new zip line for kids at Idelwide Park, the children’s water park at Rotary Park, the affordable housing at Rotary Scott Villa, the Rotary Way walking/biking trail through Cranbrook and the Annual Senior’s Christmas Dinner at Columbo Lodge, to name just a few.”

Some of the items up for grabs at the event include a private jet to a San Francisco ‘49ers game; a total makeover of your living room (The Bedroom, $5,000.00 gift certificate); Sunshine Houseboats vacation; Heidout private brew experience; 10 hungry people at the Firehall’s private room for dinner; 2 round trip tickets with Westjet anywhere in the world they fly; an $800.00 case of fine wine from Serendipity Winery; a solid wood handcrafted wine rack from Gipman’s full of fine wine, and many more.

Tickets are $125.00 per person and can be purchased by contacting Bennett at 250-919-2255.

Sponsorships also very much welcome and break down as follows — Diamond: $5,000.00; Emerald: $2,500.00; Sapphire: $1,000.00.

The Cranbrook Rotary Club membership donates time and resources to improve quality of life and make their community a better place. The club meets weekly on Thursdays for lunch at the Heritage Inn.


