Cranbrook Remembrance Day 2019

Citizens gather in Rotary Park for a solemn ceremony on a cold November 11 morning

The low temperatures of Monday, November 11, didn’t stop the crowds from gathering in Rotary Park for Cranbrook’s Remembrance Day ceremonies 2019.

After the parade, led by the Colour Guard of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, took its place in the park, ceremonies, led by MC Derek Kortschaga, got underway.

Music was provided by the Mount Baker Secondary School music department senior choir and concert band, led by Evan Bueckert.

Padre Gordon Henry noted how this year marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Normandy campaign.

Legion President Edith LeClair gave the address and Memorial Charge.

Trumpeter Murray Knipfel played The Last Post, and Piper Dan McKinnon The Lament.

President LeClair gave the Act of Remembrance, and the ceremony was concluded with the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph by dignitaries, organizations and private citizens.

Barry Coulter photos