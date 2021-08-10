(File photo)

Cranbrook RCMP want to return recovered property

Foundt off a local Forest Service Rd: Duffle bag full of clothing and a photo album

The Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the owner of a duffle bag filled with clothing and a photo album.

On August 6, the RCMP was made aware of a duffle bag located just off a local Forest Service Rd. The bag was full of clothing as well as a photo album police believe would be of sentimental value to its owner.

“We attended the area and located the bag and photo album. Inside the album is a letter addressed to ‘Shaun and Erin’ and has photos from over a 40-year period. We are hoping we can return this album to the rightful owner”, says Cst Katie Forgeron.

Should this sound like it belongs to you, please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

