Cranbrook RCMP looking for volunteers

Cranbrook RCMP is currently looking to expand our volunteer programs and encourage our citizens to consider joining the team.

Have you ever wanted to volunteer in your community? Are you newly retired and looking at a way to give back? Are you a student wanting to become more involved in the community or considering a career in law enforcement? Want to just get out of the house? Not sure what you can do or how you can help?

Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking general interest in current and future volunteer programs. Current programs include:

1) Speed Watch: Volunteers who track, record and report on speeding in high crash areas;

2) Citizens on Patrol: The eyes and ears for the community

3) Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch programs: Volunteers are important for passing on information in communities to the police.

Cranbrook RCMP will provide the training and equipment needed to start you on your volunteer path!

If you have a few hours to spare each month the Cranbrook RCMP wants to hear from you! Please send a quick email to CranbrookVolunteers@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and include your name, address, a phone number and a few quick sentences about why you would like to volunteer your time with the Cranbrook RCMP.