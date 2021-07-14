Barry Coulter photo

Cranbrook RCMP looking for volunteers

Cranbrook RCMP is currently looking to expand our volunteer programs and encourage our citizens to consider joining the team.

Have you ever wanted to volunteer in your community? Are you newly retired and looking at a way to give back? Are you a student wanting to become more involved in the community or considering a career in law enforcement? Want to just get out of the house? Not sure what you can do or how you can help?

Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking general interest in current and future volunteer programs. Current programs include:

1) Speed Watch: Volunteers who track, record and report on speeding in high crash areas;

2) Citizens on Patrol: The eyes and ears for the community

3) Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch programs: Volunteers are important for passing on information in communities to the police.

Cranbrook RCMP will provide the training and equipment needed to start you on your volunteer path!

If you have a few hours to spare each month the Cranbrook RCMP wants to hear from you! Please send a quick email to CranbrookVolunteers@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and include your name, address, a phone number and a few quick sentences about why you would like to volunteer your time with the Cranbrook RCMP.

Previous story
Vancouver Island school gets visit from Netflix show hosts for tiny home competition
Next story
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club aids African pre-school

Just Posted

Sunrise Rotary Club are coming to the aid of Bachazile Mgwaba (right), a young African school teacher, who almost single-handedly constructed a small pre-school facility herself for children under five to prepare them for their future education.
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club aids African pre-school

Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook RCMP looking for volunteers

Pictured is Myles Fitzgerald, the new Assistant Coach of the Cranbrook Bucks. (Cranbrook Bucks file)
Cranbrook Bucks hire Myles Fitzgerald as assistant coach for two-year contract

A grizzly bear has been reported to be getting into and destroying people's livestock in this area. Photo courtesy of WildSafeBC.
Reports of grizzly bear destroying livestock outside of Cranbrook: WildSafeBC