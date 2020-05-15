Cranbrook Public Library Launches ‘Library Takeout’

The Cranbrook Public Library is finding away to get its materials into the hands of its patrons, launching a curbside pick-up program called “Library Takeout.”

“In times of uncertainty, books can provide a safe haven where our spirits can be lifted, and our imaginations can roam freely,” read a release from the Library. “To get books into the hands of our community’s readers, the Cranbrook Public Library is thrilled to announce the launch of Library Takeout @ CPL.” Starting immediately, library members can place orders for library materials sitting on our shelves. In addition to books, members can also DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks, and magazines. Scheduled pickups will start on Tuesday, May 19. “While people have been able to access the library’s digital collections since our doors closed, sometimes you just want a book you can hold in your hands,” says Chief Librarian Ursula Brigl. “Library Takeout makes it possible for the library to restore access to the thousands of items in its collection. Staff is excited to welcome members back to the library, even if it is outside for now, and we know many of our members feel the same way.”

“We are pleased the Library has found a way to provide their services and I hope the residents will take advantage of this service,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “Hopefully, it will work out for those that do.”

Library Takeout @ CPL is like ordering a takeout meal for the mind. It takes just 3 steps:

1. The member tells library staff what they want, either online or over the phone.

2. Staff will gather the items, pack them up and arrange a pickup time.

3. The member picks up their order at the scheduled time.

The easiest way to order items is to place hold requests directly through the library’s catalogue. That way members can tell if a specific title is available and get just what they want. If a member prefers to browse the shelves, they can call the library to tell staff what they like to read. Staff will then put together a selection based on the member’s preferences. This is also a great way to discover new authors. When the Library Takeout order is ready to go, staff will call the member to schedule a pickup time. This will make it easier for people to maintain a safe physical distance when they come to the library and get their order in a space set up for contactless pickup. Members can also return items through the external return chute when they come to pick up their order. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours after they come back to ensure they are safe for staff to handle and get back into the hands of our members. For more information, please visit https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/library-takeout/.