Cranbrook Public Library expands its hours of operations.

The Cranbrook Public Library has moved to its next stage of reopening; expanding its hours of operation and returning to being open 7-days per week.

The Library’s new hours of operation are as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday – 10 am to 4 pm.

Tuesday, Wednesday – 10 am to 6 pm.

Saturday, Sunday – 12 pm to 4 pm.

In addition to these expanded hours, provincial inter-library loans have also been reinstated.

“Enhanced safety measures are in place to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons,” stated Mike Selby, the Library’s Deputy Director. “This includes social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining of returned items and the frequent sanitizing of the Library’s high touch surfaces. We are very excited to be open longer and again on weekends. And if people still don’t feel comfortable entering the Library, we encourage them to continue to use our curbside service.”

The Library has also installed new self check-out kiosks and a cloud library app which provide contactless borrowing.

