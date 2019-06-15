Cranbrook names 2019-20 Youth Ambassadors

Sheila Martine (left) and Faith McWhirter were named Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors for 2019-20 at the 2019 Youh Ambassador Pageant Friday, June 14, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook.

Martine (Princess) and McWhirter (Sweetheart) will represent Cranbrook at home and in other communities for the coming year, taking over from Brooke Wheeldon and Isabella Fiorentino. Martine and McWhirter were among seven candidates, who also included Sharron Szogi, Hannah Meester, Jaydlyn Chung, Danielle Lazar and Mya Robinson.

The Sam Steele Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Pageant helps kick off Sam Steele Days, Cranbrook’s summer festival, currently underway.

More to come.

Barry Coulter photos