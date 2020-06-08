Cranbrook Multicultural Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cranbrook Multicultural Society is postponing its 7th annual festival on Saturday, August 21, 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Board” said Multicultural Society President, Coco Seitz. “The Festival has been a summer highlight for the region ever since its inaugural run in 2014, attracting and entertaining thousands of people. It celebrates the growing cultural diversity of our city, which enriches our lives in so many ways.”

It takes months of planning for any festival to be successful, and the Board felt there were too many uncertainties to proceed this year. The primary concern is trying to keep everyone safe, but realistically it would be impossible to hold the event if social distancing recommendations, and regulations with a maximum group size of 50 people, remain in place.

“While it is with a great deal of regret that we are cancelling the 2020 festival, the Board will continue to prepare for 2021” said Seitz. “We would love to hear from residents who care about multiculturalism and would like to join the Society and be part of celebrating our community’s growing diversity. There will be much to celebrate in 2021.”

For further information contact Coco Seitz at coco.seitz@gmail.com