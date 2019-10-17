On October 11, 2019, several awards were given out in Kelowna by Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli. Cpl Mitch Mercier, of the Cranbrook RCMP, was the recipient of both a Long Service Medal for having completed over 20 years in the RCMP, along with a separate award. (Courtesy RCMP)

Cranbrook Mountie gets peacekeeping award in Kelowna

On October 11, 2019, several awards were given out in Kelowna by Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli.

Cpl Mitch Mercier, of the Cranbrook RCMP, was the recipient of both a Long Service Medal for having completed over 20 years in the RCMP, along with a separate award.

The Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal was awarded to Cpl. Mitch Mercier who was deployed to Bamyan, Afghanistan from November 2011 to November 2012, where he worked with the New Zealand police force as a mentor and advisor for the Afghan National Police as well as area commanders.

Cpl Mercier also recently returned from an overseas deployment to the Ukraine where he was the training advisor for the National Police Force of the Ukraine. He mentored and advised instructors on scenario based training.

“With his background and training, we are fortunate to have Cpl Mercier’s level of experience at the Cranbrook Detachment,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

