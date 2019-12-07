Cranbrook Mass Christmas Choir raised $1,063 for Salvation Army

Cranbrook’s annual Mass Christmas Choir Concert, held Wednesday, December 4, at the Alliance Church, raised $1,063 for the Salvation Army.

Representatives from all the elementary schools in Cranbrook are pictured with Major Ginny with the Salvation Army. Ava Harwood-Casey and Ava Tichauer (Amy Woodland); Haveena Saran and Constantine Fisk (Gordon Terrace); Genevieve Hall and Kayleigh Waugh (Highlands); Dylan Davis and Ashley Pickering (Kootenay Christian Academy); Addie McGifford and Lexie Tanner (Kootenay Orchards); Malia Comeau-Willms and Laney Lepine (Pinewood); Solomon Rosnau-Tejada and Hanna Bodnarchuk (Steeples); Kayte Wik and Brooke Niedermayer (St. Mary’s); Angelene Conner and Naye Kim (T. M. Roberts). Photo courtesy Patti Radies