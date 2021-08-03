Cranbrook Library hosting sizzling summer book sale, Aug. 3, 4

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.)

Library hours for August are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

The Summer Reading Club is in full swing. Please check our website, our Facebook page and the Library itself for daily activities and contests. Please email Kiersten at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca for more information.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Sizzling Summer Book Sale:

The Friends have finally come out of hibernation and it’s time for a book sale. This sale will be smaller than ones in the past and will have the following categories only: Fiction, Mystery, Biography, History books and Children’s readers.

The Manual Training School adjacent to the Library is the sale site. The Members only sale is Tuesday, Aug. 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. Everyone is welcome on Wed., Aug 4th from 10 am to 4 pm.

As masks are recommended at this time all Friends’ volunteers will be wearing them. Also hand sanitizing will be available. Tables and books will be spaced out to prevent crowding. Hand held baskets will be sanitized between use.

Donations for this sale are most welcome and will be accepted at the circulation desk in the library. Call Marilyn for info at 250-489-6254.

Come and find the books you need for beach read, camping outings and those quiet evenings on the deck.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul – John Philip Newell (299.16)

It’s Elemental – Kate Biberdorf (540)

A Radical Awakening – Dr. Shefali (155.333)

The Beauty of Living Twice – Sharon Stone (bio)

Between Two Kingdoms – Suleika Jaouad (bio)

One Last Stop – Casey McQuiston (fic)

Where the Forest Meets the Stars – Glendy Vanderah (fic)

Nobody, Somebody, Anybody – Kelly McClorey (fic)

The Relatives – Camilla Gibb (fic)

It’s Better This Way – Debbie Macomber (fic)

The Cellist – Daniel Silva (fic)

The Therapist – B.A. Paris (mys)

Such a Quiet Place – Megan Miranda (mys)

Gallows Rock – Yrsa Siguardottir (mys)

The Hollywood Spy – Susan Elia MacNeal (mys)

The Lake – Louise Sharland (mys)

The Bone Code – Kathy Reichs (mys)

Fallen – Linda Castillo (mys)