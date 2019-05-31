Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one of the most momentous events in history with a special ceremony in downtown Cranbrook next week.

Thursday, June 6, marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe by Allied forces in the Second World War.

More than 14,000 Canadian troops were among those who landed on the heavily defended beaches of Normandy, and who fought their way inland against the might of the German armies. On June 6 alone the battles for the beachhead cost 340 Canadian lives and another 574 wounded. Forty-seven Canadian prisoners were taken prisoner.

Several East Kootenay young men lost their lives that day. Some of their names are on the cenotaph in Rotary Park in Cranbrook, of others are on marked down in other Kootenay communities.

In the subsequent two and a half months of the Normandy campaign, Allied casualties totaled 210,000. German casualties totaled 450,000. Canadian casualities amounted to 18,000, included 5,000 killed.

The Cranbrook Legion is inviting all to attended the 75th anniversary of D-day, on June 6, 2019, in Rotary Park. The ceremony to honour the 14,000 Canadians that were on Juno Beach for the invasion begins at 1 p.m.

