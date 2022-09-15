Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Cranbrook Legion is holding a memorial service on Sept. 19 at Rotary park (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Cranbrook Legion is holding a memorial service on Sept. 19 at Rotary park (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Cranbrook Legion holding tribute for Queen on Sept. 19

Service for the late monarch will take place 10:45 in Rotary Park in Cranbrook

The Royal Canadian Legion #24 in Cranbrook will be holding a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19.

A parade of Legion members and veterans will be forming up at 10:30 a.m., and the marching of the colours will commence at 10:45 into Rotary Park to the cenotaph, where the Legion will hold a Ceremony of Remembrance.

During the ceremony, the Legion will place a single wreath as tribute to her Majesty’s service as a veteran. At the end the service individuals will have the opportunity to place tributes and poppies on the cenotaph.

The Legion would like to invite all Cranbrook and area citizens to join them in celebrating the lifelong service of Queen Elizabeth II.

The branch will be open following the ceremony for those who would like to join us.

Previous story
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

Just Posted

The Cops for Kids ride stopped in Cranbrook on Wednesday, Sept. 14 where they were greeted with a cheque from the Tamarack Centre for $11,276. The funds were raised through the mall’s Party in the Parking Lot party in August. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cops for Kids ride stops at Tamarack Centre in Cranbrook

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Cranbrook Legion is holding a memorial service on Sept. 19 at Rotary park (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Cranbrook Legion holding tribute for Queen on Sept. 19

(Black Press photo)
JCI Kootenay to host all candidates forum in Cranbrook

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
City to close offices, facilities on Sept. 19 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II