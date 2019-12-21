Cranbrook Legion gives $10,000 to Health Foundation

An amazing $10,000 was donated to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 in Cranbrook. The funds came out of the Poppy Fund. The Legion gives every year to the EKFH Starlite Campaign. This year’s donation will go towards the SPECT CT for the EK Regional Hospital. Thank you to all of the volunteers who made this possible. (in photo: Gordon Henry, Brenna Baker, Colleen Shaw, Frank Putnam. Submitted



