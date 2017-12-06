Cranbrook Legion Continues Tradition of Philanthropy

Friday, November 24, was a busy afternoon at the Legion branch. Branch 24 and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary combined to donated $12,400 to a wide variety of local charities and organizations.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 has consistently supported the community for decades with a tradition of donating funds to organizations and charities who collectively make Cranbrook a better community.

The Legion raises funds through a variety of programs and activities which individually do not realize great amounts of money but collectively add up to make a big difference in Cranbrook.

“Selling meat draw tickets at fifty cents each, holding 50/50 draws, darts shoots and raffling off quilts it takes a long time to get thousands of dollars together, but we faithfully do that year in and year out,” said Legion President Rob Martin. “Though we have a large membership of over 500 it is the reasonably small number of members that regularly attend the lounge and participate in these community fund raising activities.”

Friday, November 24, was a busy afternoon at the Legion branch. Branch 24 and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary combined to donated $12,400 to a wide variety of local charities and organizations.

The Legion Branch 24 donated $3,500 dispersed to;

• Therapeutic Paws of Canada – Paws with Love to Share, Cranbrook

• Operation Street Angels

• Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre

• Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club

• D.A.R.E. Program – Cranbrook

• Mount Baker Secondary School – Senior Girls Basketball Team

• Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays Branch – Christmas Food Box

• Community Connections Society – Coldest Night of the Year

• Realize Empowerment Access Life to the Maximum (REALM)

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary (LA) donated $8,650 to a wide variety of organizations

• Cranbrook Food Bank

• Salvation Army

• Friends of the Cranbrook Pubic Library

• Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays Branch – Christmas Food Box

• Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre

• Royal Canadian Legion Foundation

• Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

• +55 BC Games, 2018 games hosted in Cranbrook and Kimberley

• Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance Association,

• KidSport

• Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association

• Royal Canadian Air Cadets – 552 Key City Cranbrook Squadron

• Royal Canadian Army Cadets – 1813 (Lord Strathcona Horse) Army Cadets

The Legion’s work to support the community also extends beyond the Kootenays. This year, in reaction to the unprecedented wildfires in the province, the Legion BC Yukon Command organized efforts to raise money for victim relief. Branch 24 Cranbrook donated $2000 combining with Legion branches across British Columbia to raise in excess of $112,000.

Pictured, first photo — Back Row, left to right: Sgt. Chris Dodds (Dare Program), Mike LeClair (Therapeutic Paws of Canada), Mackenzie Nelson, Barry Nelson (Mt. Baker Sr. Girls Basketball),April Cerarle-Bradley (Friends of Realm) Jim Whitehead (Operation Street Angel), Denise Stewart (Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre). Front Row, left to right: Rob Martin (Branch 24 President), Kathryn Huston (Therapeutic Paws of Canada), Erin Pan andTracy Pound (Community Connections Society), Deb Preston (Friends of Realm), Joanne Hiebert (Ways & Means Committee Chair Branch 24).

Pictured, second photo —Back row, left to right: Gerry Oviatt (Cranbrook Food Bank), Denise Stewart (Cranbrook Women’s Resource Center), Pamela Berry (Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association). Front Row, left to right: Nancy Lemire (Salvation Army), Carey Fraser (Canadian Mental Health Association), Betty Nakahara (LA President)