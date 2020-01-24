Cranbrook Knights of Columbus donate funds to seven local organizations

City Councillor Wayne Price (centre) presents a $400 cheque to Brian Clifford (left) and Jerry Hatala (right) of the Cranbrook/Kimberley Hospice Society, on behalf of the Cranbrook Knights of Columbus.

Through their local KoC Charity Appeal Campaign the Cranbrook Knights of Columbus raised $2,755 and presented the funds to seven local organizations: The Street Angels, The Cranbrook Food Bank, The Special Olympics, Key City Gymnastics, Community Connections and the St. Mary’s School PAC. The Hospice Society also wanted to recognize the money raised through their Harley Davidson Raffle and vendors ABC Country Restaurant and Heritage Inn.