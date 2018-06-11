Cranbrook, Kimberley mark Bike to Work Week 2018

Riders with 25 made 407 bike to work trips for a total of 2,922 kilometres

A Bike to Work Week gang stopped at the St. Mary River bridge on the Northstar Railtrail on their way home to Kimberley from Cranbrook for snacks and iced tea provided by Kimberley Centex and Starbucks. Courtesy Bill Green

Great biking weather encouraged 130 Kimberley and Cranbrook riders to participate in BC Bike to Work Week 2018, May 28 to June 3.

A BC government team led the way with twenty nine riders, 86 bike trips and a total of 1,955 kilometres pedaled.

Overall, Kimberley and Cranbrook riders represented 25 workplace-based teams, made 407 bike to work trips, pedaled a total of 2,922 km., burned 146,000 calories and avoided 1,057 kg. of greenhouse gas emissions (compared to car commuting).

A lot of great local sponsors contributed to some Bike to Work Week events, including coffee, snacks and bike tune-ups at the Kimberley arena to kick the week off, a similar event at Starbucks in Cranbrook on Tuesday morning, a ‘meet in the middle’ event at the St. Mary River bridge on the Northstar railtrail on Thursday afternoon and a wind-up event at Kootenay Mountain Works in Kimberley on Friday, June 1.

‘Healthy Kimberley’ fielded the most successful Kimberley team, with five participants, 28 bike to work trips and 233 kilometres pedaled. SNC-Lavalin and Ktunaxa Nation Council teams battled it out for second in Cranbrook, with a total of 671 kilometres. for SNC and 661 kilometres for the Ktunaxa Nation Council.

Kimberley and Cranbrook Bike to Work Week 2018 was organized by staff from Healthy Kimberley, Ktunaxa Nation Council, BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and Starbucks – Cranbrook. Organizers send a big ‘thank you’ to our great sponsors and supporters: Kootenay Mountain Works, Kimberley Centex, ARQ Mountain Centre, Spirit Rock Climbing Centre, Starbucks, Bootleg Bike Company, Gericks, Kootenay Life Cycle, Hot Shots, Happy Cow and Max’s.