Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice is pleased to announce the winner of our recent Fundraising raffle. Mayor Wayne Price drew the winner of two e-bikes from Blackdog Cycle and Ski. Our happy winner was Greg Champness from Cranbrook. CK Hospice would like to thank Blackdog Cycle, local businesses, hospice volunteers and friends and all of those who purchased tickets on the draw. We are pleased to continue to provide free services to hospice clients and their families. Call us at 250-417-2019 or email info@ckhospice.com Pictured from left to right Mayor Wayne Price, Greg Champness, Hospice President Sandy Zeznik.

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice e-bike raffle has a winner

