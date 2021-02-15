Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 raised $49,240

PIctured, left to right: Sandy Zeznik, President of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society; Nancy Lemire, Hospice Society administrator; Jerry Hatala, Hospice Board Chairman. Bob Williams was the winner of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 draw, earning half of the $49, 240 raised. Barry Coulter photo

Bob Williams from Baynes Lake received a very special Valentine’s gift on Sunday, February 14 . Bob was the winner of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 draw. His winning ticket number 125943 brought him $24,620.

When phoned with the news Bob’s partner Stephanie said he was out in the back burning the branches of a tree that had fallen on their house near the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Stephanie also explained that she had been up one day early in the morning scrolling through Facebook and thought that since Hospice was such a good cause she’d buy three tickets. This turned out to be a great choice.

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice provides comfort through companioning to individuals with terminal illness until end of life and also support families during and after this time. All services are free and trained volunteers are the heart of the Hospice services.

We would like to thank everyone who supported Hospice with their fundraising event this year. Funds are directed toward volunteer training, programs and operation costs.