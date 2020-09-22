Cranbrook, Kimberley communities participate in World Clean Up Day

The Columbia Outdoor School and JCI Kootenay partnered up to host events in three locations

On September 19 2020, communities across the globe participated in World Clean Up Day, an annual event aimed at combating global issues with solid waste.

Here in Cranbrook and Kimberley, the Columbia Outdoor School partnered up with JCI Kootenay to host events at three locations including Joseph Creek, Idlewild Park and across the Kimberley community.

Shona Murphy, Director of Programs for the Columbia Outdoor School and Training Director for JCI Kootenay, explained that close to 60 volunteers participated and were able to fill many bags with garbage. More than 50 plants were put in at Idlewild Park, and the Columbia Outdoor School will continue planting over 150 more plants in the coming weeks with local school groups as a part of the larger Restore Joseph Creek project.

In July of 2017, the Columbia Outdoor School presented the Joseph Creek Management Framework to Cranbrook City Council, who accepted the framework for the project. The restoration of Joseph Creek has focused on having a multi-dimensional community impact while maintaining a functioning creek system.

The Columbia Outdoor School says that the project was initially brought on because of the fact that the creek is not functioning as a healthy ecosystem. It is also an important historical landmark in the area.

The Columbia Outdoor School aims to involve children in the process of restoring Joseph Creek, and World Clean Up Day was part of that focus.



World Clean Up Day was took place in Cranbrook and Kimberley on September 19, 2020, hosted by the Columbia Outdoor School and JCI Kootenay. (Photo by Tyler Zhao Photography)

