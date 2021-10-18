Cranbrook Hyundai hosting free community pumpkin carving event

Take your pumpkin creation home, or donate it to a local seniors centre

Cranbrook Hyundai will be hosting a free pumpkin carving event on Saturday, October 23rd, and any leftover pumpkins will be donated to a local seniors centre.

Bob Bullock (Croft), owner of Cranbrook Hyundai, explained that this is the first year that the dealership is hosting the event in Cranbrook, although it’s not his first year hosting this type of event.

Bullock owns several dealerships in other locations, which have hosted pumpkin carving events for the past five years.

“It’s just a fun way to get the community out and involved in something festive,” he said. “We’ve been donating pumpkins to the local seniors centres from our other events, and they seem to really enjoy it. Seniors generally don’t get to enjoy that type of halloween fun, so it’s great to be able to share some of the kid’s creations with them.”

All of the pumpkins and carving supplies will be provided, and candy bags will be handed out to kids 12 and under. Costumes, of course, are encouraged.

Bullock adds that Cranbrook Hyundai will be following all COVID-19 protocols set out by the province, including masking, distancing and hand sanitizing. There will also be a limit to 20 people in the building at a time.

Head on down to Cranbrook Hyundai on Saturday, October 23rd starting at 12p.m., and either take your carved pumpkin home or donate it.



