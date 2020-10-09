The Ekklesia Millennium Society would like to thank Cranbrook Hyundai for the donation of a Dodge Grand Caravan. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook Hyundai donates van to Ekklessia Millennium Society

Cranbrook businesses have donated three vehicles to the Society this year

The Ekklesia Millennium Society in Cranbrook has benefited from another vehicle donation to help with their meal delivery programs and every-day operations.

Philip Crossfield, President of Ekklesia Millenium Society, says the Society would like to thank Cranbrook Hyundai for the donation of a Dodge Grand Caravan.

“This van will be used for hauling cargo and groceries and [for the] every-day function of the society,” said Crossfield. “With the donation of more vehicles and financial support from the community we are able to do more within the community to help those in need.”

This will be the third vehicle this year to be donated to the Society. Another van was donated in August and a Jeep was donated back in June.

Ekklesia Millenium Society is a non-profit organization which focuses on helping those in need with meal programs, a shuttle service, counselling and more. To find out more about the organization visit www.ekklesiamillenniumsociety.com.

